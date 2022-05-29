NSS opposes move to leave aided school recruitment to PSC

‘It will lead to implementation of reservation norms’

Raising its objection to a demand by some sections to leave recruitment in the government-aided schools to the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Nair Service Society (NSS) has cautioned against any attempt to defame school managements through the move.

In a statement here on Sunday, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair pointed out the law of the land stipulated adequate provision to act against the managements that violated the norms. “If needed, the authorities may invoke these provisions against the erring parties,’‘ he said.

Attributing the demand to leave the recruitment to the PSC to a conspiracy by some sections, Mr. Nair said the move would lead to implementation of the reservation norms, which, ultimately would benefit prominent sections among the reserved communities.

“By openly expressing willingness to leave the recruitment in their own institutions to the PSC, some of these sections are actually attempting to accelerate this move. They, however, still stand to benefit in the form of reservation when recruitment takes place in aided schools across the State. Ultimately, this will adversely affect the status and progress of institutions in the aided sector,” Mr. Nair said.