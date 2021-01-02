NSS observes Mannam Jayanthi

KOTTAYAM

The Nair Service Society (NSS) on Saturday observed the 144th Mannam Jayanthi of its founding leader Mannath Padmanabhan.

As against the previous year, the celebration this year was confined to floral offerings in front of the Mannam Samadhi Mandapam at the NSS headquarters at Perunna. Opening the function, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair emphasised on sticking to the ideals of Mannathu Padmanabhan, who had worked for society while uplifting his own community till his death.

Besides the community members, an array of political leaders, including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, UDF convener M.M.Hasan, KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani, MP, visited the samadhi mandapam and offered floral tributes. The entire event was conducted in compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

Besides at the NSS headquarters, observance were also held across the taluk union offices, Karayogam units and various NSS institutions across the State.