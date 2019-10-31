Kerala

NSS observes flag day as part of 105th fete

NSS General secretary G.Sukumaran Nair hoists the flag at the Mannam Samadhi mandapam in Changanassery as part of observing the Flag Day

NSS General secretary G.Sukumaran Nair hoists the flag at the Mannam Samadhi mandapam in Changanassery as part of observing the Flag Day  

G. Sukumaran Nair hoists flag at Perunna

The Nair Service Society (NSS) here on Thursday observed ‘flag day’ as part of its 105th anniversary celebrations.

NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair hoisted the organisation’s flag at the Mannam Samadhi Mandapam at Perunna and administered a pledge .

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nair said the pledge, originally administered by its founding leader Mannath Padmanabhan, assumed significance in the prevailing social situation and in view of the approach of administrators towards social issues.

“The pledge is ever more significant at a time when the administrators, under the guise of breaking the barriers of caste and religion, themselves are trying to divide people as upper and lower castes for political gains,” Mr.Nair said.

Observing the day, functionaries of union committees and karayogams across the State hoisted the flag and administered the oath. Special pujas and offerings were conducted in temples near the respective karayogams as part of the observance. The day is being observed to commemorate the formation of the community organisation on October 31, 1914.

