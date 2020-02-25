NSS observes 50th death anniversary of Mannam

KOTTAYAM

25 February 2020 19:03 IST

Political leaders, delegates offer prayers, floral tributes at Perunna

The 50th death anniversary of Mannathu Padmanabhan, founder of the Nair Service Society (NSS), was observed at the organisation’s headquarters at Perunna on Tuesday.

Hundreds of delegates from different Karayogam units across the State queued up at the Mannam Samadhi here to offer floral tributes.

Senior Congress leader K.C. Joseph, Kerala Congress (M) leader C.F. Thomas and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran were also among those who offered prayers.

NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair and other key functionaries of the organisation including its president P.N. Narendranathan Nair were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sukumaran Nair exhorted the community members to hold firm along the path laid out by Mannam. “The values that he upheld all his life are still socially relevant and have helped the NSS to grow as a premier social organisation overtime,” he noted.

CM’s message

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a message posted on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, paid his tributes to Mannam on the occasion of his 50th death anniversary.

“The social reformation movement led by him has contributed immensely towards the evolution of Kerala. The efforts by the NSS under his leadership to keep the Manusmrithi-based custom at check is one of the key turning points in the history of the Travancore State,” the Chief Minister stated.

The statement also elaborated on the active role played by Mannam in the epic struggles against casteism at Vaikom and Guruvayoor and in ending the socially regressive practices that were endemic to the Nair community.

“Even those, who have differences of opinion with regard to his political engagements, can identify the impressive contributions by Mannam towards the creation of modern-day Kerala. The memories of this great social reformer will continue to stimulate the ongoing fight against regressive thoughts and social evils,” Mr. Vijayan said.