NSS obliquely throws its weight behind Shashi Tharoor 

January 02, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s visit to Central Travancore last month followed a predictable playbook of raising his profile within the party while fixing himself deeply among the key socio-religious sections.

Now, as he returned from the Nair Service Society headquarters at Perunna on Monday, there is one thing in his favour regardless of his party’s position. He has the momentum.

The most telling sign of this was the oblique declaration of support to Mr. Tharoor by the Nair community organisation and its acknowledgement of him as the archetypal global citizen.

“I had earlier described Mr. Tharoor a ‘Delhi Nair’ when he first came to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009. We have now invited him to this function to rectify that mistake too. Mr. Tharoor is not a Delhi Nair, but the son of Kerala. He is indeed a global citizen,” declared G. Sukumaran Nair, NSS general secretary here.

The remark, an indication of which way the wind is blowing, was made in the presence of several senior Congress leaders, including Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, K. Muraleedharan, Anto Antony, M.K. Raghavan among others.

Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, however, had left the place before Mr. Tharoor’s arrival while the current Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan was not present at all.

Mr. Tharoor, on his part, too did not want an opportunity let go. As with his most speeches, he began by quoting from the history books and swiftly launched what is now regarded as a veiled attack on his adversaries within the party.

“Mannath Padmanabhan had stated on many occasions that organising Nairs was a tough task as a Nair never liked to see another Nair eye to eye. Though he had said this around a century ago, I experience it in my political career even now,” he said.

The statement, widely interpreted as an oblique allusion to other prominent Nair leaders within the Congress like Mr. Satheesan, Mr. Chennithala, and K.C. Venugopal instantly kicked up a controversy.

Mr. Satheesan, however, refused to be drawn into it. “I would welcome the praise being showered on any Congress leader. There are a lot of Congress leaders who attend the Jayanti celebrations regularly,” he said.

Later in the day, Mr. Tharoor too turned down the suggestions that he had targeted Mr. Satheesan. “It is a fact that I had to face such an experience on several occasions. But I didn’t mean any particular person,” he said.

The NSS had extended an invitation to Mr. Tharoor to the Mannam Jayanti celebrations, its flagship event, at a time when he was trying to gain support of different community leaders and other prominent persons.

The Thiruvanathapuram MP arrived to attend the programme after touring Malabar and Central Travancore, where he had personal interactions with the Catholic bishops and other leaders.

There are now reports that Mr. Tharoor is also slated to address a session at the upcoming Maramon convention in Pathanamthitta, a prominent Christian convention organised by the Malankara Mar Thoma church. The church, however, is yet to confirm this officially.