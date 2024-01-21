ADVERTISEMENT

NSS nears goal of creating 3,000 gardens

January 21, 2024 04:48 am | Updated 04:48 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State National Service Society (NSS) wing is nearing its goal of creating 3,000 localities strewn with litter to gardens.

The initiative, undertaken under the Haritham Nirmalam project, has been formulated as part of the government’s ambitious ‘Malinyamuktha Nava Keralam’ (waste-free New Kerala) campaign. NSS units, numbering nearly 3,500, have prepared 2,740 gardens, while the works on 260 others are in their final stages.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will dedicate the gardens to the State at a function that will be held at the Government College for Women here on January 24. A garden prepared by the college’s NSS unit at Bakery junction will also be formally inaugurated.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh will also attend the function.

According to Dr. Bindu, the scheme has been implemented by the NSS units in their immediate vicinity or areas that have been adopted for social work. The gardens will be nurtured by the respective units.

