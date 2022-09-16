NSS, NCC volunteers to associate with ‘We Care’

Project to support people suffering from chronic diseases

The volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will work together with the ‘We Care’ project of the Social Justice department.

‘We Care’ is a project implemented under the Kerala Social Security Mission for supporting people who suffered from various chronic diseases and are not covered under any other welfare projects. The ‘We Care’ project extends support for surgeries, including various transplants such as bone marrow, liver and kidney, and cardiac surgeries, said Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu.

Students could play a crucial role in creating awareness among people of such projects and in seeking their support for the successful implementation of the project, the Minister said.

Volunteers from 4,000 NSS units and 92,000 NCC cadets from 42 battalions will join hands with the project. Official inauguration of the project will be held at St. Joseph’s College, Irinjalakuda, on Saturday.