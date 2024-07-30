ADVERTISEMENT

NSS, NCC members to provide succour

Published - July 30, 2024 10:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) members in each district are taking part in voluntary work in areas affected by rain and landslides, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu has said.

The Minister, in a statement on Tuesday, said people of Wayanad needed support and consideration, but this was also the time to exercise caution and remain alert. People should follow directions issued by official agencies responsibly, including that on avoiding unnecessary travel to the disaster-hit areas. Heavy rain was expected in the coming days too, and so people should be alert to the possibility of such events in their own areas and stay in touch with one another, the Minister said.

The Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) has appealed to teachers to take part in relief operations in the disaster-hit area. The teaching community would come forward to help those who had lost near and dear ones and were left with nothing they had built in their lifetime. They would coordinate relief activities and ensure support for those living in relief camps, the KSTA said in a statement.

