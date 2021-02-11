Kerala

NSS moves court for EWS list among forward castes

In view of the ‘delay’ on the part of the State government in releasing the list of economically weaker sections (EWS) among forward communities, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has approached the Kerala High Court with a petition seeking to publish the same in a time-bound manner.

A statement on Thursday said the publication of the list would bring in clarity on the eligibility of different castes for reservation. The absence of such a list appeared to have caused reluctance among revenue officials in issuing non-creamy layer certificates.

“Though the State government has approved a report including the list as prepared by the Commission for Forward Communities in 2019, the delay in publishing the same was one of the reasons for the eligible sections not receiving the benefit of reservation,” noted G. Sukumaran Nair, NSS general secretary.

