NSS ire at Guruvayur Devaswom Board move to acquire land

Nair Service Society general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair has taken exception to a decision by the Guruvayur Devaswom Board to acquire 100 metres of land around the Sreekrishna temple and warned the authorities of widespread protests if they go ahead with the move.

Cautioning that the move would entail huge financial burden that would eventually affect the routine affairs of the temple, Mr. Nair, in a statement on Friday, accused the Devaswom authorities of splurging the money offered by devotees.

The latest decision to acquire land comes even as 25 metres of land acquired around the temple earlier remains underutilised.

Devotees’ sentiments

“The board and the government should keep in mind that such immature and irresponsible acts hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees of Lord Guruvayurappa,” read the statement.

The previous committee which had pursued a similar plan to acquire land dropped it eventually, considering the huge financial obligations involved.

‘Unilateral decision’

“However, the new board has unilaterally decided to go ahead with the acquisition, which is certain to affect the very existence of the temple itself,” it said.

Mr. Nair criticised the construction of a commercial shopping complex on the land originally set aside for establishing a modern ‘queue complex’. The mushrooming of wedding stages in front of the East Gate had put the security of devotees in jeopardy during rush hours, he added.