NSS has lost its significance: Vellappally

‘They showed ingratitude after gaining all benefits from LDF govt.’

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Monday lashed out at the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Congress party.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Natesan said after gaining all kinds of benefits, including reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, the NSS and other religious forces stabbed on the chest of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

He said the NSS had lost its significance. “I have not received any personal privileges from the government. I have also not made my children and their spouses Syndicate members,” Mr. Natesan said in a veiled attack on NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair.

On Mr. Nair’s remarks on Sabarimala and his criticism of the LDF government, the SNDP Yogam general secretary termed it nothing short of ingratitude. The Assembly poll results showed that people of the State rejected the calls of the leadership of NSS and other religious forces.

Mr. Natesan said that people had rejected the Congress party. He said he was happy that those Congress leaders who personally attacked him had tasted defeat in the polls.

Mr. Natesan said that people’s mandate showed their affection towards the LDF government that carried the State during the time of crisis.

On the defeat of former Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma in Kundara, the SNDP Yogam general said the CPI(M) leader deserved it. He also criticised former Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel.