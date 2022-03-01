NSS flays omission of Mannam from CPI(M)‘s history exhibition

Criticising the attempts by various political parties to appropriate the legacy of its founder-leader Mannathu Padmanabhan, the Nair Service Society (NSS) here on Tuesday asserted that neither the leader nor the organisation that he founded ever adopted any stance for political gains.

Responding to media reports regarding the omission of Mannathu Padmanabhan from the history exhibition organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in connection with its State conference in Ernakulam, NSS general secretary G.Sukumaran Nair also sought to highlight the role played by Mannathu Padmanabhan in organising the Vimochana Samaram against the first communist government of Kerala. “His struggle was against the Communist misrule and for social justice. This fact has been widely accepted across the world,” noted Mr.Nair.

Pointing to an article on Mannathu Padmanabhan, published by the CPI(M) organ Deshabhimani recently on the Mannam Samadhi day, Mr.Nair said parties did uphold and hold back the leader’s portrait on their convenience just for the sake of political gains. “What they should understand is that the community as well as society are watching all these,” he added.

The community organisation has been at odds with the Left Democratic Front government led by Pinarayi Vijayan in matters such as the entry of women to Sabarimala, methodology of the socio-economic survey among forward communities, and non-inclusion of the holiday on Mannam Jayanti under the Negotiable Instruments Act .