NSS flags disregard towards forward communities

NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair inaugurates the Vijayadasami Day Nair meet at the NSS headquarters in Changanassery on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The extreme disregard experienced by the forward communities from the successive governments and the political class are gradually extending to more segments of society, G. Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the Nair Service Society (NSS), has said.

Inaugurating the 108th Vijayadasami Day Nair meet at Perunna, Changanassery, on Wednesday, Mr. Nair pointed to a deliberate attempt to divide people in the name of caste. “Caste-based reservation system, which was introduced for a particular period, has been continuing without any review or census-based data. There is no wrong in providing due benefits to the deserved. However, the forward communities are being sidelined in the name of ensuring social justice,” he said.

The Vijayadasami Day Nair meet, one of the most important celebrations organised by the NSS, had been cancelled for the past years in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The occasion holds a special place in the annals of the community organisation as it marks the birth anniversary of the first formal association for the Nairs in Kerala – the Taluk Nair Samajam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Changanassery taluk union of the NSS, in association with NSS headquarters, organises the celebration every year to commemorate the meet.