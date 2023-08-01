HamberMenu
NSS escalates attack on Speaker, asks believers to offer prayer at Ganesha temples

August 01, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst attempts by the CPI(M) to play down the controversy over the alleged anti-Hindu remark by Speaker A.N. Shamseer, the Nair Service Society (NSS) on Tuesday sought to escalate its offensive on the issue by announcing a campaign to protect the rights of believers.

A day after terming the remarks by Mr. Shamseer as inappropriate, the community organisation on Tuesday issued a circular calling upon the community members as well as believers to visit the Ganesha temples nearby and offer prayers .

“The Speaker’s description of Lord Ganesha as a myth that lacked scientific evidence have left the faithful in pain. Though the NSS had demanded an apology from the Speaker, the people concerned sought to play it down,” said G. Sukumaran Nair, NSS general secretary, in a statement

The NSS, meanwhile, has also issued a strict directive against initiating any action as part of the campaign that is communally sensitive.

On the occasion, Mr. Nair also sought to counter a statement by the CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, who lent support to Mr. Shamseer by stating that myths should not be made part with the history.

“Dismissing the beliefs of a community in the name of scientific temper affects the very existence of the community. Moreover, infringing upon the beliefs of a particular community is indeed painful and cannot be accepted under any circumstances. However, it is not entirely wrong to view myths and history from a scientific point of view in other cases,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nair also sought to dismiss the remarks made by the senior CPI(M) leader A.K. Balan, terming that they did not even deserve any response.

