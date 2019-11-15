NSS engineering college to celebrate diamond jubilee

The NSS College of Engineering, Akathethara, near here, will launch its diamond jubilee celebrations on Friday. APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Rajasree M.S. will inaugurate

the year-long celebrations.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, will inaugurate the college’s social initiative named Unarvu, a programme meant to bring back socially backward students who dropped out of the campus due to various reasons.

K.P. Indira Devi, Technical Education Director in the State, will launch a website for an international conference to be held as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations.

Various programmes

College authorities said that a science exhibition, a technical festival, international seminars and several schemes with social relevance were being chalked out as part of the jubilee.

Started in 1960 with mechanical, civil and electrical branches, the NSS College of Engineering currently enjoys the legacy of being one of the oldest technical institutes in the State. It was NSS college that first launched the instrumentation and control engineering branch in the State in 1986.

The college has 2,600 students on its campus pursuing six undergraduate and five postgraduate programmes.

As many as 240 teaching and non-teaching staff are working at the college. It was the first aided engineering college in the State to get the recognition of the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) in 2001.