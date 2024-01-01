NSS emphasises opposition to caste census, calls it divisive move

January 01, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Registering its concern over a purported move to alter everything, including the laws of the land, in favour of minorities, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has reiterated its objection to the demand for holding a caste census.

Addressing the all Kerala Nair delegates’ meet held as part of the Mannam Jayanti celebrations at Perunna, Changanassery, on Monday, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said the move would only help exacerbate racial discrimination and foster rivalry between different castes, ultimately leading to communalism. He emphasised that the organisation had already urged the government to abandon the idea of a caste census and put an end to caste-based reservation.

‘Fostering rivalry’

Later in the day, a meeting of the NSS delegates unanimously adopted a resolution, demanding that both the State and Central governments withdraw from the procedures for conducting caste census. The resolution, proposed by NSS treasurer N.V. Ayyappan Pillai, observed that caste-based reservation perpetuates a divisive “avarna-savarna” (backward-forward) culture, fostering rivalry between communities with and without reservation privileges.

‘Laws are modified’

“This detrimental culture poses a significant threat to our nation’s progress. It is imperative for administrations to prioritise the upliftment of all individuals who are educationally, socially, and economically disadvantaged, regardless of their caste or religion. To achieve this goal, governments must put an end to caste-based reservation and abandon the practice of caste census altogether,” it said.

Earlier in his address, Mr. Sukumaran Nair also expressed strong concerns over the tendency of political mainstream relying on minority communities to ensure electoral success. “In case of any shortfall in votes, they attempt to draw more backward sections to their side. This trend is observed both at the national and State levels, where even laws are modified to cater to their interests,” he said.

Some parties, according to him, had even gone to the extent of rewriting history to suit their agenda. “It is crucial to acknowledge that political parties or governments will not advocate our interests. Without unity, we will face isolation,” he said, in an apparent reference to the rebel movements within the organisation.

NSS president M. Sasikumar presided over the meeting. NSS vice president M. Sangeeth Kumar, executive council member Harikumar Koyikkal, members of the board of directors and presidents of NSS taluk unions were present.

Jayanti fete today

The Mannam Jayanti celebrations will be held at the NSS headquarters on Tuesday. Senior Congress leader Thennala Balakrishna Pillai will inaugurate the celebrations at 10.45 a.m. on Tuesday. Mr. Sukumaran Nair will welcome the gathering and Mr. Sasikumar will preside.

Author C. Radhakrishnan will deliver the keynote address and N.K. Premachandran, MP, will deliver a commemoration speech on Mannathu Padmanabhan on the occasion.