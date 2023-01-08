NSS eases its ‘equidistant’ policy to endorse Tharoor

January 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As the Mannam Jayanti celebrations progressed at the Nair Service Society headquarters in Perunna, Changanassery on January 2, an array of Congress leaders were present at the venue. As career politicians, they had always felt the need to keep themselves in the good books of the influential community organisation.

For the NSS, however, campaigning for any particular leader or a party is generally forbidden as it formally practises an ‘equidistant’ policy towards politics. But it has skirted deftly around the term this time and thrown its weight behind Shashi Tharoor, MP, although from a distance.

In a carefully worded speech, G. Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the organisation, hailed Mr. Tharoor as a global citizen and retracted his earlier description of the Thiruvananthapuram MP as ‘a Delhi Nair’.

Allies change

The intervention of the NSS in Congress politics this time has been also accompanied by a change in character, churning up the party’s equations with the organisation. The NSS general secretary’s new-found admiration for Mr. Tharoor at a time when the Congress leader has set his eyes on a seat in the Congress Working Committee, has come at the cost of a long-time NSS ally in the party, former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Stance on other leaders

In a recent media interview, Mr. Nair expressed the organisation’s disappointment over Mr. Chennithala, despite making interventions to nominate the Congress leader to a key position in the previous UDF ministry. On the other hand, he also openly acknowledged Mr. Tharoor as the best person to lead and even lamented attempts within the Congress to belittle the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

He also used the occasion to continue his tirade against V.D. Satheesan, currently the Leader of the Opposition, for the latter’s alleged disregard of the NSS.

Galvanising support for Mr. Tharoor has been not without troubles for the NSS as well. Just days after its open endorsement of Mr. Tharoor, P.N. Suresh has stepped down as NSS Registrar. The community organisation is yet to issue a response on the resignation but the development is widely reported to have some connections with Mr. Tharoor’s visit to the NSS headquarters. And while the full impact of the NSS’s political turn is yet to unfold, its support for Mr. Tharoor only looks likely to grow.