NSS donates ₹7 lakh for Ram temple construction

Amidst speculation over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) warming up to the Nair Service Society (NSS) ahead of the Assembly elections, reports have now emerged about the community organisation donating ₹7 lakh towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
According to sources, the amount was transferred to the bank account of the temple trust in Ayodhya on Saturday.
In a letter addressed to trust authorities, the NSS leadership also wrote that “this humble contribution may kindly be considered as an expression of our deep faith in Lord Sree Ramachandra”. Sources privy to the NSS leadership dismissed any political agenda behind the move and held that the decision to donate the amount was part of the organisation’s attempts towards protecting and preserving the faith of the Hindu community.
“The NSS’s stance on the Ayodhya temple construction issue is similar to its stance on the Sabarimala issue,” said one of the sources.
Earlier last month, BJP State president K.Surendran had shared an editorial of the NSS mouthpiece Service that thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their wishes on the occasion of this year’s Mannam Jayanti celebrations.
While the BJP leadership appeared keen on seizing this momentum and build on the rapport between the party and the community organisation ahead of the elections, the NSS leadership sought to reiterate the organisation’s commitment to the equidistance policy towards all political outfits.
