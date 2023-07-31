HamberMenu
NSS criticises Shamseer, demands apology

July 31, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the bitter war of words between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the remarks made by Speaker A.N. Shamseer began easing off, the controversy took a new turn on Monday with the Nair Service Society (NSS) launching an offensive on the issue and demanding an apology by the Speaker.

In a statement, G. Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the community organisation, said it did not behove a person who controlled the State Assembly to raise such a criticism of Hindu gods. “He has crossed the limits and, in any circumstances, what he said cannot be justified,“ said Mr. Nair.

Holding that no person had the authority to challenge the customs and tradition of any religion, Mr. Nair said Mr. Shamseer was no more entitled to continue as Speaker of the Assembly. “He should tender an apology for hurting the sentiments of believers. Or else, the State government should have to take appropriate action against him,” said Mr. Nair.

The statement, meanwhile, has served a shot in the arm for the BJP, which has launched a campaign against Mr. Shamseer for his alleged ‘anti-Hindu’ remark. Soon after the NSS issued the statement, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan in a social media post backed the community organisation.

“Disrespecting the beliefs of the majority community does not befit a person who holds a high constitutional position. Kerala has seen the CPI(M) government and its leaders adopting a similar position on Sabarimala as well,” wrote Mr. Muraleedharan.

Seeking the response of the Chief Minister as well as the Left Democratic Front on the demand raised by the NSS, Mr. Muraleedharan also sought to know whether the Opposition would be cooperating with the Speaker.

Despite the mounting criticism, the CPI(M), however, remains unfazed. “What Shamseer said was scientific and there is nothing wrong with it. The party does not concur with the ongoing campaigns seeking his apology and resignation,” said M.V. Govindan, State secretary of the CPI(M).

