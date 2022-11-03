NSS College of Engineering women’s team lifts TT championship

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
November 03, 2022 18:45 IST

The women’s team of the NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad, receiving the trophy after winning the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University inter-zone table tennis championship. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The women’s team of NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad, lifted the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) inter-zone table tennis championship held at Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT), Angamaly.

The NSS team defeated 3-2 the Government Engineering College, Thrissur, in the final. Rajesh C.B., head of the Department of Physical Education, NSS College of Engineering, said it was the first time that the women’s team of the college had become table tennis champions.

NSS college was the runner-up in the zonal championship held earlier. Engineering colleges from Malappuram, Palakkad, and Thrissur had taken part in it. Government Engineering College, Thrissur, had become the zonal champion.

