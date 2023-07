July 12, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

NSS College for Women, Neeramankara, here, has been awarded A++ grade with a CGPA score of 3.59 by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The grading recognises the outstanding performance of the college in the field of higher education and its social commitment to the mission of women empowerment through holistic education.

The grade obtained by the college has placed it at the top among women’s colleges under the University of Kerala.

