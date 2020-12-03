NSS calls off Mannam Jayanthi fete

KOTTAYAM

03 December 2020 19:10 IST

Taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the State, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has cancelled the 144th Mannam Jayanthi celebrations which was slated to be held at its headquarters on January 1 and 2, 2021.

Instead, the organisation will observe the birth anniversary of its founding father Mannathu Padmanabhan on January 2.

“It has been decided to observe the birth anniversary of the community leader at the Mannam Samadhi Mandapam, all NSS taluk union and Karayogam offices in full compliance to the COVID-19 protocol. Community members have been directed to clean up the union offices and Karayogams and offer floral tributes in front of the photo of Mannathu Padmanabhan at 11 a.m. after lighting lamps,” said G. Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the organisation.