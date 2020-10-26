NSS calls for change in reservation conditions

KOTTAYAM

26 October 2020

New norms must adhere to the concept of equal justice, says forum chief

Taking exception to some of the conditions set by the State government in implementing 10% reservation for the economically backward sections (EWS) among forward communities in government jobs, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has called on the authorities to make urgent intervention and make corrections.

In a statement, G. Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the community organisation, said the reservation norm for EWS candidates was quite different from those set for other backward classes (OBCs) and SC/ST categories. Against this backdrop, he urged the authorities to make sure that the new norms adhere to the concept of equal justice.

Retrospective effect

Though the Union government had initiated a Constitutional amendment to implement 10% reservation for EWS in forward communities in January 2019, the proposal was approved by the State government only on January 3, 2020. “It further took them eight months to bring changes in the Kerala State and Subordinate Rules (KSSR) for implementing the reservation, despite issuing an order on February 12, 2020. Hence the recruitment done and advice memos issued since January 3, 2020 should be revised to ensure reservation for EWS reservation candidates with retrospective effect,” said Mr. Nair.

In case of vacancies

Further, Rule 15 (a) of the Amendment Act stipulated that the vacancies in the EWS category being reported in a recruitment year need not be left vacant if no candidates are available. The rule further stated that the vacancy can be filled from the general category. “This is against the norm of equal justice as vacancies in OBC and SC/ST categories are left vacant in the event of No Candidate Available (NCA). Hence, notification should be issued for special recruitment to fill NCA vacancies in EWS sections at least twice. If NCA still exists such vacancies should be filled in open competition (general category) from non-reservation communities,” he added.

Mr. Nair also called for a revision in the turn system for EWS category, which stipulates one recruitment for every nine recruitments. “As per the proposed system, EWS candidates will get an appointment only if there are more than nine vacancies. The turn should be revised for the recruitment to the last grade and other categories,” Mr. Nair added.