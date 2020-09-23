Kerala

NSS awards declared

The awards for the best National Service Scheme (NSS) units at higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools, programme officers, and volunteers for the 2019-20 academic year have been declared. The awards were declared by Director of General Education a day prior to NSS Day that is observed on Thursday.

In the vocational higher secondary segment, Government VHSS, Kadakkal, Kollam, and Rahmaniya VHSS, Kozhikode, have been declared the best NSS units.

Ansiya S. of Government VHSS, Kadakkal, Kollam, and Abdul Majid M.T. of Rahmaniya VHSS, Kozhikode, have been declared the best programme officers. Sajeev B. of Government VHSS, Thattakuzha, has received a special mention.

Reshma M. of Government VHSS, Paravanna, Malappuram, and Michel Susan Baby of Government VHSS East, Maradi, were declared the best volunteers.

In the higher secondary category, Ansar A. of Government Model HSS, Kulasekharam, Kollam, and Shaji K. of KPMS HSS, Arikkulam, Kozhikode, have been declared the best units and programme officers.

Sreeram S. of Government HSS, Meenangadi, Wayanad; Catherine Elsa John of Achamma Memorial HSS, Kalaketti, Kottayam; Sreelakshmi Deva of Poyilkavu HSS, Koyilandy, Kozhikode; and Adityan V. Baiju of St. Mary’s HSS, Arakulam, Idukki, have been declared the best volunteers.

