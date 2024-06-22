GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NSS attacks caste census

Implementing a caste census will only exacerbate corruption under the guise of reservation, says Nair Service Society general secretary

Published - June 22, 2024 08:21 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
G. Sukumaran Nair, NSS general secretary, presenting the annual Budget of the community organisation on Saturday.

G. Sukumaran Nair, NSS general secretary, presenting the annual Budget of the community organisation on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Sharpening its attack on the proposed caste census implementation, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has accused both the Central and State governments of failing to ensure justice for forward caste groups.

Presenting the community organisation’s 110th annual Budgeton Saturday, general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair argued that implementing a caste census would only exacerbate corruption under the guise of reservation. He also accused that the stance adopted by the Left Democratic Front government fostered communal hatred. “If no lessons are learned from its electoral drubbing, they will experience more of the same,” he said.

‘To appease vote banks’

Mr. Nair asserted that caste-based reservation and caste census are designed to appease organised vote banks. He noted that caste reservation has not achieved its goals even after 76 years of independence and called for an alternative system where everyone, regardless of caste or creed, is treated equally.

The organisation’s annual Budget outlines an income and expenditure of ₹157.55 crore, projecting an income of ₹41.72 crore from the capital sector and ₹115.82 crore from the revenue sector. It anticipates expenditures of ₹56.64 crore for the capital sector and ₹100.90 crore for the revenue sector.

The development fund is identified as a significant income source, with an expected revenue of ₹19.40 crore. The organisation also anticipates an annual income of ₹80.25 lakh from the newly constructed Mannam Memorial Convention Centre and a commercial-residential building at Perunna.

This year, allocations for individual financial assistance for housing projects, education, marriages, medical treatment, and student scholarships have been increased.

Mr. Nair also announced that MMR NSS Higher Secondary School in Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram, has been granted Sainik School status under the Central government’s initiative to establish 100 new Sainik Schools in collaboration with NGOs, State governments, and private sector entities involved in education. He addressed the issue of vacancies in government-aided schools reserved for differently-abled individuals, citing a lack of clarity in the government order. He mentioned that the matter is currently pending before the Supreme Court and expressed optimism for a favourable resolution soon.

Re-election

The meeting also saw the re-election of M. Sasikumar as NSS president. Nine individuals, including Mr. Sasikumar, were elected to fill the one-third vacancy in the board of directors.

