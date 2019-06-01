NSS against Khader committee report

Escalating its attack on the State government over the proposed implementation of the Khader committee report, the Nair Service Society (NSS) said on Saturday that the implementation of the report was aimed at ruining the public education system in the State.

In a statement, the NSS accused the government of intending to assert its political and administrative position over the public education sector by implementing the report and warned that any attempt to implement it under the guise of implementing the Right to Education Act was sure to backfire. The NSS asserted its support to any move challenging the report’s implementation.

It has always maintained that the higher secondary education system should be regarded as a separate segment. Earlier, it had pointed out that the determination of vacancies by considering Class VIII to XII as one unit would lead to recruitment freeze and whip up power struggles.