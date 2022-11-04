NSG mock drill today, tomorrow and Nov. 7

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 04, 2022 20:42 IST

The National Security Guard (NSG) will hold a mock drill in Thiruvananthapuram on November 5, 6, and 7 to assess the emergency preparedness and evaluate standard operating procedures, apart from ensuring the coordination of various agencies.

This is for the first time in the State that an elaborate mock drill would be conducted by the national agency that used to conduct mock drills in various States annually. The mock drill will be conducted in strategic locations in and outside the city areas. Around 400 NSG commandos brought from different parts of the country will participate in the mock drill. A high-level meeting held at the police headquarters here on Friday reviewed the preparedness for the mock drill.

