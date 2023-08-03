N.S. Sivaprasad takes charge as Alappuzha district panchayat vice-president

August 03, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

N.S. Sivaprasad of the Communist Party of India (CPI) was sworn in vice-president of the Alappuzha district panchayat on Thursday. District panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari administered the oath of office.

Mr. Sivaprasad, representing the Vayalar division in the local body, was elected unopposed. The election was necessitated following the resignation of Bipin C. Babu of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] from the post as per an earlier agreement between the CPI and CPI(M) for sharing the post.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, CPI district secretary T.J. Anjelose, Kanjikuzhy block panchayat president V.G. Mohanan and others attended a felicitation programme held following the swearing-in ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.