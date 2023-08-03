ADVERTISEMENT

N.S. Sivaprasad takes charge as Alappuzha district panchayat vice-president

August 03, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The CPI member represents the Vayalar division in the local body

The Hindu Bureau

N.S. Sivaprasad of the Communist Party of India (CPI) was sworn in vice-president of the Alappuzha district panchayat on Thursday. District panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari administered the oath of office.

Mr. Sivaprasad, representing the Vayalar division in the local body, was elected unopposed. The election was necessitated following the resignation of Bipin C. Babu of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] from the post as per an earlier agreement between the CPI and CPI(M) for sharing the post.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, CPI district secretary T.J. Anjelose, Kanjikuzhy block panchayat president V.G. Mohanan and others attended a felicitation programme held following the swearing-in ceremony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US