N.S. Madhavan urges journalists to restore credibility of profession

Writer N.S. Madhavan on Thursday urged journalists to try and restore the credibility and sincerity of the profession.

Right now, what is being run as prime news gradually dissipates into soft news. Mr. Madhavan was inaugurating an event at the Ernakulam Press Club for the presentation of C.V. Pappachan Memorial Media Awards. Journalist K.S. Mohiyudhin delivered the C.V. Pappachan Memorial Lecture. Mr. Madhavan presented the C.V. Pappachan Award to Riya Baby of Mathrubhumi News.

Tisha, wife of Mathrubhumi News camera person A.V. Mukesh who was killed by a wild elephant early this year, received the special jury award on his behalf.