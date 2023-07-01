NS Hospital in Kollam bags best cooperative hospital award for 4th time

July 01, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOLLAM

Setting a record, NS Cooperative Hospital has bagged the award for the best cooperative hospital in the State for the fourth consecutive year. The hospital functions under the Kollam District Cooperative Hospital Society which is the first cooperative society in the State to achieve this feat.

The award that carries a purse of ₹1 lakh, a citation and a plaque was handed over by Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram.

The jury headed by Cooperation secretary Mini Antony assessed that the society has excelled in various fields, including disease prevention, treatment, geriatric care, drug marketing, research activities, training programs, palliative care, home care and health education. The hospital, which started functioning in 2006, currently has 38 departments and 500 beds.

More than 6 lakh people seek treatment at the hospital annually and NS Cooperative Hospital is the only hospital in the State to offer 30% discount to below the poverty line (BPL) patients and financial assistance to economically backward sections through the Santhwanam project. Apart from recording a huge increase in business turnover, it is the only cooperative society paying dividends since 2010-11.

Presently, the hospital has over 1,500 employees, including 122 doctors. The hospital is managed by an 11-member governing body with former Lok Sabha member P. Rajendran as president and A. Madhavan Pilla as vice-president, P. Shibu as secretary and Dr. T. R. Chandramohan as medical superintendent.