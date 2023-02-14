HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NS Cooperative Hospital anniversary celebrations on Feb. 16,17

February 14, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 17th anniversary celebrations of NS Cooperative Hospital will be held on February 16 and 17. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the advanced facilities installed by spending ₹12 crore and Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will hand over the awards for the best doctor and nurse on the occasion.

Former Minister M.A. Baby will inaugurate the annual meeting and deliver the N.S. Memorial lecture at the event. MLAs M. Nausahd, M. Mukesh, Mayor Prasanna Earnest, and district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel will attend.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.