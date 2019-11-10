Keralites in other States can join pravasi chits

Keralites living in other States too can now join in pravasi chits by the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the renovated building and the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the KSFE here on Sunday, he said the KSFE chits had been warmly welcomed by the pravasis. There had been a lot of demand to include Keralites in other States too in the pravasi chits.

“As an institution, which stands with people, the KSFE has achieved remarkable growth over the past 50 years. It can take an important role in rebuilding Kerala. The money that has been deposited in the KSFE is supporting the basic development of the State. KSFE is Kerala’s economic model that can be proudly presented before the world,” the Chief Minister said.

“Three and a half years ago, the profit of the KSFE was ₹236 crore. Now, it is ₹445 crore. There was ₹240 crore increase in total assets. It has branches in almost all main centres of the State,” he said.

“The consumers have insurance cover,” the Chief Minister said.

Huge turnover

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, who presided over the function, said the KSFE would achieve ₹1,00,000 crore turnover in five years. “Online software system is ready for the non resident Keralites (NRKs) to join in the Pravasi chits. The Pravasi chits will function totally on online platform.” He released the Golden Jubilee stamp. Education Minister C. Ravindranath was KSFE chairman Peelipose Thomas, Thrissur district panchayat president Mary Thomas and others spoke.