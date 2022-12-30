Nrityantar dancers retell The Ramayana in classical Odissi

December 30, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Odissi danseuse Madhulita Mohapatra and her Nrityantar Dance Ensemble offered an unforgettable audio-visual spectacle to dance aficionados of Palakkad on Friday evening. The 90-minute Odissi performance marked the 10th day of the Swaralaya Samanwayam 2022 cultural programme at Rappadi open-air auditorium here.

Even while presenting her latest choreography named Ramayana, Ms. Mohapatra and her team affirmed that movements and expressions had an equal role in Indian classical dance. Winner of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, Ms. Mohapatra is known for her abhinaya skills.

If it was her famed choreography Shivam Dhimahi that opened the Nrityantar shows until the COVID-19 pandemic, this time it was a new dance piece named Ishwari that served as an opener by offering an ode to Devi. The dancers presented Manikeswari, Chamundeswari and Durgeswari on stage with the rhythmic beats of traditional Sambalpuri folk music.

After the invocatory opening piece, the dancers presented the epic The Ramayana by adding a refreshing charm to the story. The hour-long Odissi dance-drama retold the story of The Ramayana from Rama’s marriage to Sita until Rama kills Ravana, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Ms. Mohapatra and the ensemble comprising Sahana Raghavendra Maiya, Reshmi D., Debarati Datta, Nandhana Shashikumar, Siri Reddy, Leah Rachel and Angeleena Avnee presented different episodes such as Sita Swayamvara, Rama’s exile into the forest, Ravana’s abduction of Sita, Jatayu’s redemption, and the killing of Ravana with grace.

While Ms. Mohapatra enacted the role of Sita giving an exceptional turn of expression to the character, Ms. Maiya staged the anti-hero Ravana with elan. Ms. Reshmi appeared cut-out for Rama’s role, while Ms. Datta gave strength to the character of Lakshmana. Ms. Shashikumar was a perfect Jatayu. While Ms. Reddy and Ms. Rachel excelled as Shurpanakha and Dasrath respectively, 11-year-old Angeleena stole hearts by breathing life into the role of Maricha, the golden deer.