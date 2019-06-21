NRI’s suicide: HC registers case

The Kerala High Court on Friday registered a suo motu case in connection with the suicide of an NRI investor in Kannur.

A Division Bench decried the insensitive attitude of the Anthoor municipality in Kannur towards NRI investor Parayil Sajan, who committed suicide allegedly due to the delay in getting occupancy certificate for his newly constructed convention centre.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A.K.Jayasankaran Nambiar observed it was “unfortunate to see an investor being pushed to the brink by the insensitive attitude of the regulatory authorities”.

“The State also needs to be concerned about the signal that will be sent to the other prospective entrepreneurs who might be interested in investing in the State’s project,” the court noted.

First instance

The Bench orally noted that it was the first time it had come across an incident in which a businessman took his life unable to fulfil his dream. There should be an investigation at the government level.

In fact, the crisis had already happened and if the government could act positively, it could send a positive signal. The suo motu proceedings were initiated based on newspaper reports on the suicide of the Nigeria-based businessman.

The High Court Registrar General, while seeking to register a suo motu case, said in its note that considerable hardships were caused to persons investing in projects.

In fact, unwanted political interventions posed a threat to developmental activities, even in the private sector. The political rivalry among those at the helm of affairs had allegedly forced him to run from pillar to post for obtaining an occupancy certificate. Therefore, suo motu proceedings need to be initiated against the secretary of the municipality, district town planner, and the local self-government secretary in the case.

The court also issued notice to the municipality, State government, and other respondents and granted them three weeks to file an affidavit.

(With inputs from IANS)