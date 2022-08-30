NRIs can now get COVID-19 vaccine available in Kerala as second or precaution dose, says Health Minister Veena George

‘Necessary arrangements will be made to facilitate this in State’

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 30, 2022 21:08 IST

The Centre has informed that people who arrive from abroad can receive the COVID-19 vaccine available in the State as the second dose or precaution dose, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

Earlier, non-resident Indians (NRIs) who had taken one or two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available abroad were unable to complete their vaccination schedule as the same vaccine was not available here. Many States, including Kerala, had informed the Centre about this difficulty.

Now that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has recommended that the domestic COVID-19 vaccine available may be administered to those who have already been partially vaccinated with vaccines available abroad, necessary arrangements will be made to facilitate this in the State. Many NRIs will benefit from this change in regulation, said Ms. George.

Necessary changes to facilitate this have been made in the CoWIN portal. Children in the 12-14 year age group will receive Corbevax vaccine, while those in the 15-17 year group will be administered Covaxin.

All those above 12 years of age who have not yet received COVID-19 vaccine should get themselves vaccinated. Those above 18 years can take the third precaution shot after six months of the second dose. Precaution dose is available free of cost in all government COVID-19 vaccination centres for all persons above 18. However, the free precaution dose will be available only till the end of September.

Among those above 18 years, so far 89% have taken the second dose, and 13%, the precaution dose.

