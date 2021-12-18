NRI wins Guruvayur temple’s Mahindra Thar

Objection over handing over vehicle

Bahrain-based Malayali Amal Mohammed Ali won a Mahindra Thar of the Guruvayur Sreekrishna temple in an auction on Saturday.

He bid ₹15.10 lakh for the red limited edition SUV, which was offered to the temple by the Mahindra Group recently. The base price was set at ₹15 lakh.

However, soon after the auction, some in the Devaswom raised objections against handing over the vehicle. Following the protest, Guruvayur Devaswom Chairman K.B. Mohandas said the management committee would meet again on December 21 to take a final decision.

Subhash Panicker, who participated in the auction for the non-resident Indian, said it was not right to cancel the auction once the procedure was completed.