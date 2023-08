August 22, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

State Bank of India Kollam regional office and Kollam main branch jointly organised a family meet of expatriate Malayalis.

Deputy general manager M.B. Surygnarayan inaugurated the meeting while regional manager M. Manoj Kumar, assistant general manager Roshan G.S., and others spoke on the occasion. Senior citizens were felicitated and different investment and loan schemes of the bank were explained at the event followed by cultural programmes.