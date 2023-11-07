NRI businessman launches stir against panchayat, high drama at Manjoor

November 07, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The premises of the Manjoor grama panchayat office in Kottayam on Tuesday witnessed high drama when an NRI businessman staged a protest here in the morning. The episode began to unfold when the businessman, identified as Shajimon George, launched an indefinite stir in protest against the delay by the local body in issuing a building number to his upcoming business project. A police team, which was present at the spot, soon shifted him to outside the office citing a disruption in the office’s functioning. Following this, the person launched a protest on the Malliyoor-Mettumbara road, causing traffic disruption. As the situation escalated, Kaduthuruthy legislator Mons Joseph rushed to the spot and attempted to mediate in the issue. With both the businessman and the panchayat sticking to their respective stance, the legislator sought intervention by the State government. Mr.George filed an application with the Manjoor panchayat last year for issuing a building number to his newly established sports training facility at Manjoor town. The local body, however, is yet to process the same, citing technical reasons. In between, a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested an assistant engineer with the local body on the charge of demanding bribe from the businessman. “Ever since the official was arrested, his fellow officers in the office have dragged their feet on the application. I have provided all the documents they demanded though to no avail,” he alleged. The panchayat, on its part, dismissed the accusation and attributed the delay in issuing the building number to the absence of certain documents with the application. But with the issue receiving an unprecedented media attention, the local body soon began easing off. “We have asked him to furnish a few more documents that are mandatory and the building number will be issued as soon as they are received and verified,” said Komalavalli, president of the local body. The issue was resolved on an intervention by the local CPI(M) leadership after party leaders along with the local legislator held a mediation between the two sides. With the panchayat finally conceding to issue the building number upon receiving three more documents including the pollution certificate, Mr.George decided to wind up the protest. The authorities, meanwhile, have constituted a three-member committee of officials to monitor further proceedings on the application.