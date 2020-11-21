NQAS certification for six health-care centres

Thiruvananthapuram

21 November 2020 20:04 IST

In all, 80 institutions in State have bagged the standard

Six more public sector health-care institutions in the State have secured the prized National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification.

With this, a total of 80 public sector health-care institutions in the State, including 62 family health centres (FHC)s, six urban PHCs, five CHCs, four taluk hospitals and three district hospitals, have secured the certification

In a statement here on Saturday, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said the NQAS certification secured by the State’s public health institutions, even in the thick of the pandemic, was a credit to the hard work being put in by the health workers.

The six institutions are Mattool primary health centre in Kannur; family health centre at Chathannoor, Kollam; Panangad FHC in Kozhikode; Vazhoor FHC in Kottayam; Munderi FHC in Kannur and Vazhikkadavu FHC in Malappuram.

The first 12 best PHCs in the country with NQAS certification also belong to Kerala.

This includes the Poozhanad FHC at Ottasekharamangalam, Thiruvananthapuram and the Kayyoor Memorial FHC in Kasaragod both of which have been acclaimed as the top public sector health institutions in the country with a score over 99%. Among district hospitals, the W and C Hospital in Kozhikode and among taluk hospitals, the taluk hospital at Chalakkudy are also the top-rated institutions in the country.

National Quality Assurance Standards have been developed by the National Health Systems Resource Centre, the technical support institution of the National Health Mission.

The NQAS are broadly arranged under eight ‘areas of concern’ namely service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical care, infection control, quality management and outcome.

Hospitals undergo district-level and State-level quality inspection checks for some 6,500 check points under the areas of concern, before being certified by a national-level team. NQAS certification is valid for three years. Hospitals also receive financial incentives for securing the certification, which can be used by the institution for its development works.