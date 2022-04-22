NPA recovery campaign by bank
Special Correspondent
KOCHI
The Bank of India has launched “Branch Adalat”, a pan-India NPA recovery campaign ending April 29, with the objective of providing relief to borrowers who were affected by the pandemic.
This is exclusively for borrowers with outstanding loan amounts below ₹5 crore, covering agriculture, MSME, retail, and personal loan categories, a release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.