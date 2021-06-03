Now, ‘Work from Hotel’ in tourist spots

IRCTC chooses preferred locales in Kerala to offer packages for professionals

Working away from typical office spaces has become the new normal during these pandemic times.

Now, amidst projections of a third wave of COVID-19, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) has come up with packages for professionals to work in a different, yet comfortable, ambience from hotel rooms.

Professionals can pick their chosen destination in Kerala from among the hotels offered by IRCTC under its ‘Work from Hotel’ package. Locales in Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kumarakom, Kochi, Thekkady, Munnar, and Wayanad are part of the package.

The IRCTC, a Union government enterprise under the Railway Ministry, has tied up with the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), and the Abad Group to make available rooms for professionals. KTDC’s flagship property Hotel Mascot in Thiruvananthapuram, Samudra in Kovalam beach, Bolgatty Palace in Kochi and Tea County in Munnar figure on the empanelled list.

Price, facilities

The package is priced at ₹11,575 a person on double occupancy and ₹20,250 a person on single occupancy for five nights. Packages for 14 nights and triple occupancy are on offer.

The package cost includes accommodation in star category hotels with breakfast, lunch and dinner. Disinfected rooms as per COVID protocol, in-room tea and coffee making machine, complimentary WiFi, secured parking place, and travel insurance are part of the package.

“Enquiries have been pouring in since we announced the packages. The first booking has been made for July. The packages are for a minimum of five days and the stay can be extended on a pro-rata basis,” says IRCTC Joint General Manager Ratheesh Chandran R.