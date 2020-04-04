Now, withdraw cash on doorstep

Cash withdrawal from any bank account linked to Aadhaar is going to be a reality with the government giving the nod to the Department of Posts for doorstep banking services.

Account holders need not step into the branch or visit ATMs for withdrawing cash during the lockdown. Through this facility, crowding in banks and ATMs can be avoided while maintaining social distancing.

The government acted on a request of Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle, Sarada Samapth seeking permission to make available doorstep banking services through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), which rolled out Aadhaar enabled payment system services in September 2019.

119 banks

The facility is available for accounts in 119 participating banks and 24 non-banking finance companies. All that a person needs is a mobile phone and Aadhaar number (including Aadhaar QR, virtual ID) linked to any of the bank.

The customer should share the OTP received in the phone with the delivery staff of the Department of Posts.

After scanning or entering the Aadhaar number and the amount and the bank from which money is to be withdrawn, the customer has to place the finger on the biometric device to authenticate identity, based on which up to ₹10,000 can be withdrawn in a day.

“It will be a simple, hassle-free process for withdrawing cash from home during lockdown by any depositor, including a non-IPPB account holder. This service is provided free of cost to the customer,” Assistant Director, SB, B. Lakshmi said here.

To place a request, the customer should contact the nearest head post office or the helpline in each postal division.