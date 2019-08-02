Now, WhatsApp groups for safety of women and children

Safety of women and children in the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division has received a social media boost with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) creating twin WhatsApp groups for the purpose.

Branded as Security on Wheels (SoW) and launched recently, they already enjoy a combined membership in excess of 200.

The WhatsApp groups are expected to serve as an additional layer of security apart from the helpline number 182, accessible to all railway passengers across the country by connecting them to the nearest RPF station.

The two groups cater to the northern and southern areas of the division and have RPF Assistant Commissioner of Ernakulam T.S. Gopakumar and M. Sivadas, Assistant Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram, as their admins under the direct supervision of S. Ramakrishnan, Commissioner, RPF, Thiruvananthapuram division

"The initial few members of the groups were added by our women RPF officials based on their interactions with women while escorting trains in ladies' coaches. Those members, in turn, recommended their acquaintances who were regular train passengers like them.

Maximum limit

Once the groups touch the maximum limit of 250 members we will create more groups railway circle wise," said Mr. Gopakumar.

The primary objective of the group is to enhance the security of women and children on railway properties by establishing two-way communication between them and the RPF officials. Members may share suggestions, grievances and even information on criminal activities in trains or stations and the RPF will initiate swift action without at any point revealing the identity of the informer.

RPF Mitra Yojana

"We are expecting SoW to be an effective deterrent to the menace of stone pelting, targeting moving trains. Since the members are regular commuters on a regular route they are more likely to notice stone pelting and such other suspicious activities," said Mr. Gopakumar.

Honorary members

The RPF also plans to motivate the SoW members by co-opting them as honorary members of the RPF Mitra Yojana, its community policing initiative for railway security, without any accompanying benefits. Members who regularly provide information or valuable inputs will be given identity cards, declaring them as RPF Mitras and they will be eligible to attend meetings.