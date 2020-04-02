Now, trawling ban stares in the face of lockdown-battered fishers

Fishermen and their families across the State are having a tough time with the steep decline in revenue following the lockdown and the delay in announcing a relief package by the Union and State governments. Now, with the Centre deciding to implement trawling ban on June 1, they are apprehensive that the two-month ban period may further aggravate their situation.

The majority of fishing harbours in Kerala are non-functional now with the restrictions imposed on auctioning and sales. Only a small group of traditional fishermen now venture out as they have no other options for survival.

Welfare package

Leaders of fishermen organisations say an interim welfare package is therefore a basic need for supporting the community to overcome the longest lean season.

Fishermen Thozhilali Congress vice-president K. Rajan said the State government’s promises of a welfare package for fishers were yet to be realised. “As usual, it will not be reaching the majority of eligible workers who work at the bottom of the traditional sector. People’s representatives too are ignoring their plight now,” he said.

Hundreds of migrant labourers employed in the sector were now staying back in the boats in the wake of the COVID-19 scare. As the government was unable to give them accommodation in cities, these workers were forced to remain in boats till the end of the lockdown, union leaders said.

Traditional fishers hit

“The fish resources are on the decline. Unlike trawler boat owners, small-scale traditional fishers are the worst-hit and they deserve better support from the government,” said Abdul Razik, secretary of the Kerala Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation.

“In the present situation, the State government should try to find out deserving fishermen in each district and provide them reasonable benefits,” he said.

As per the Fisheries Department, there are 11.11 lakh fishermen in Kerala, which include 8.22 lakh in the marine sector.