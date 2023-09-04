Now, tickets for KSRTC, SWIFT buses can be booked on a single online platform

September 04, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)’s ticket booking system will be migrated to a new platform from Tuesday. With this, passengers can book tickets for both KSRTC buses and its new entity KSRTC-SWIFT from a single online platform – www.onlineksrtcswift.com – and on the mobile application Ente KSRTC Neo-OPRS.

The shift to the new platform comes as the contract with Abhibus, which managed KSRTC’s online reservation system, expires on September 30, 2023. Earlier, the KSRTC invited a tender for a new service provider in August 2022 and the work order was given to the new company based on the tender. As part of monitoring the performance of the new company, KSRTC-SWIFT services were first introduced on the new platform and monitored for about five months.

Following the successful trial run of the new platform, a single platform for online ticket booking of KSRTC and KSRTC-SWIFT buses was mooted and now piloted from Tuesday, said a release issued by the office of the KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar, here on Monday.