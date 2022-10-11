Now, tickets can be purchased at railway stations using QR code

ADVERTISEMENT

Unreserved railway tickets can now be purchased by scanning a QR code at the Kozhikode Railway Station too. The system that works with the help of UTS mobile application was introduced recently and is more convenient than its predecessors.

Earlier, ticketing using the UTS app was possible only from 20-metre distance (and within 5 km) from the departure station. So, passengers had to move out of the stations to book tickets in the app. Now, by scanning the QR code at the station, passengers need only to enter the destination station and proceed with the payment.

The payment system has also been revamped by introducing UPI as a payment option, facilitating use of payment apps much to the convenience of passengers. Railway wallet debit/credit cards and net banking options are also available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers need to install the UTS app before scanning the QR code for booking. Buying platform tickets and renewal of season tickets are also possible by scanning the QR code at stations. However, tickets shall not be shared or printed. Instead, ticket examiners will find the tickets in the app.

The railways began rolling out the new system on September 25 and has now successfully tested it in 61 stations under the Palakkad Division, except the 24 halt stations.

Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari said the system would considerably reduce rush at busy stations as passengers need not stand in queues any more for unreserved tickets.