Now, three municipalities want Bevco outlets, bars shut

MALAPPURAM

19 March 2020 23:42 IST

Malappuram, Manjeri, Valanchery councils pass resolutions

Three municipalities in the district on Thursday passed resolutions against the functioning of liquor outlets and bars in their respective limits at a time when the COVID-19 scare had shut down almost all institutions.

The municipalities of Malappuram, Manjeri, and Valanchery passed resolutions showing their displeasure and anguish at people crowding at liquor outlets when the government has banned all kinds of assemblies.

“Considering the health of the general public, we ought to tell the liquor outlets and bars within our municipal limits to close down until March 31,” said Valanchery municipal chairperson C.K. Rufeena.

Ms. Rufeena said the municipal secretary might have limitations in closing down the liquor outlets as they did not come within the municipal powers. However, she said the civic body was responsible for public health and that it would have to act in times of emergency.

Malappuram municipal chairperson C.H. Jameela said the crowding of people, especially immigrant labourers, in front of the government-run liquor outlets had become a matter of serious concern, especially as the government was shutting down everything.

“We have decided to serve notice on the liquor outlets to close down until March 31 in view of the COVID-19 threat. We have nothing against liquor outlets or people buying or consuming liquor. But the present situation calls for concern,” said Ms. Jameela.

Manjeri municipal chairperson V.M. Subaida too shared the view.

She said the municipality had stopped all assemblies, including the Vayomitram project for people above 60 years of age.

“Why exemption for liquor shops alone? We have cancelled ever our tax collection camps. We should be acting sensibly and judiciously,” said Ms. Subaida.