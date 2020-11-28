Now, posters do the talking for UDF at Bedadka

The front hits back as LDF’s ‘creative’ posters go viral

The Bedadka grama panchayat is witnessing a poster war these days. The Left Democratic Front’s attempt at projecting its candidates in real-life settings had garnered much applause and they went viral on social media. Now, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has responded, with its posters highlighting the ‘lack of development’ in the panchayat during the LDF regime.

The panchayat is an LDF bastion, with the front holding 16 of the 17 wards. The UDF now intends to make a mark in the local body.

C.M. Unais, Kasaragod Youth Congress district secretary, responding to the huge popularity of the LDF posters, said the ruling front was discussing campaign materials to divert public attention from its dismal governance in the panchayat over the years.

‘Voters must think’

Hence, the UDF decided to post photos of ‘undeveloped Bedadka’ on the social media under the name ‘Viral Posters.’ “Our intention is to make the voters think. We believe that development issues in the panchayat should be discussed instead of dramatic posters,” he said. The UDF posters show potholed roads, undeveloped rural areas, families living in dilapidated houses, and Dalit and Adivasi colonies with no access to drinking water.

“An LDF poster shows a candidate crossing the river by boat. It is actually making a statement to the local people that there is no bridge. The poster of a CPI(M) candidate sitting on a jeep had gone viral. By highlighting potholed roads, we are sending across the message that he is forced to sit atop a jeep as there is no road to drive,” Mr. Unais said. After many years the UDF could win one ward in the panchayat in the last election. “We are confident of improving the tally this time,” he added.