Now, Pathaar, Kavalappara turn centres of disaster tourism

The flow of people from different areas of Malappuram and neighbouring districts to the flood-ravaged Pothukal village near Nilambur continued unabated even five weeks after the disaster struck the hilly region.

Pathaar and Kavalappara, which witnessed the disaster, have become tourist destinations. KSRTC has begun operating three services a day to Pathaar to cater to the increasing demand of local tourists.

A few shops that had been spared by the lightening floods at Pathaar have reopened with an eye on the disaster tourism. Although the district administration had discouraged people from visiting the flood-ravaged Pathaar and Kavalappara in the initial days, officials had little option but to facilitate the visit of curious people.

Hundreds of people had thronged Pathaar on Eidul-Azha and Onam. Many could not enter Kavalappara as the police had cordoned off the area to facilitate the salvaging of bodies.

“At least let people sensitise themselves by directly witnessing the destruction. It will certainly have some positive effect on them,” said Anil Jose, a social worker from Kochi.

People were seen taking selfies by standing on the giant boulders and logs that ravaged many a concrete building at Pathaar. Their inquisitiveness often made them search for the local people to get a first-person account of the disaster.

“I don’t know how many times I recounted my story. Yet I am telling the story of my family’s survival to the people who approach me with dilated eyes and curious ears,” said Sharif Mavungal, whose family had a providential escape when giant logs and rocks brought by the floodwaters pounded his newly constructed house at Pathaar.

Abdul Kareem, who returned from the Gulf after he lost his job there, found a good opportunity in opening a roadside eatery. But he said it would be only temporary. Ice-cream and sweets vendors provided some relief to the families, especially children, reaching Pathaar.

The scenario at Kavalappara, which witnessed the death of 59 people, was quite different. People reaching Kavalappara experienced an eeriness caused by the loss of human lives. “Eleven more people are still lying buried under that mud,” said school teacher Safiya Beevi, pointing to the site of Kavalappara disaster.

A few people were even curious to visit the Salafi Juma Masjid at Pothukal, which had converted its prayer hall into an autopsy room, where post-mortem of the bodies recovered from Kavalappara were held.