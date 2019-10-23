Now, ooruvilakku as deterrent to liquor consumption

The recent suicide of two community members, purportedly addicted to alcohol, has forced the Muthuvan tribal community at the Sandoz settlement at Kundala, near Munnar, to enforce the ancient and questionable practice of social ostracisation (ooruvilakku) on families of those consuming liquor in the settlement.

Ooruvilakku is a common practice among tribal communities in the Anchunadu valley. It is often announced for serious crimes or for deviation from religious custom.

When a family is faced with ooruvilakku, members of the tribal community are banned from transactions in any manner with the former. They are even banned from talking with the family members. There are many cases in which the family facing social boycott has moved out of the settlement.

Sandoz is an extended settlement of the Muthuvan community living in the forests of Munnar.

There are 119 families at the settlement and the oorukani (tribal chieftain), Chinnasami, announced the decision after a meeting of the oorukoottam (tribal leaders) recently.

Unlike the Muthuvan community in the tribal grama panchayat of Edamalakkudy inside the Munnar Forest Division, those at the Sandoz settlement move out for daily works. It has been found that alcohol abuse was prevalent among the members.

Rising instances of family problems and quarrel among the community members had also been been blamed on the consumption of liquor, prompting the tribal chieftain to order an embargo on it. The oorukoottam will enforce social boycott if it finds a member guilty of consuming alcohol.

Chinnasami said as per the decision of the oorukoottam, members of the community would not attend functions arranged in connection with marriage and death in a family faced with ooruvilakku. The community members were also barred from mingling with the family members.

The Muthuvan community at the Sandoz settlement either cultivate crops in their farms or work as labourers outside.

Njanamuthu, secretary of the oorukoottam, said illegal sale of liquor was rampant at tea plantations. Those who worked outside consumed liquor there.

“All their earnings go on liquor consumption,” he said.